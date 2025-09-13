Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Spain vs. Israel

Spain summoned Israel's acting ambassador in Madrid over accusations from Israel's Prime Minister's office targeting Spain's Prime Minister. The diplomatic row follows Spain's measures against Israel amid the Gaza conflict and highlights rising tensions as both countries take retaliatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Spain took swift action Friday by summoning Israel's acting ambassador in Madrid. This move came after the Israeli Prime Minister's office accused Spain's Prime Minister of making threatening remarks.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares called in Dana Erlich, Israel's representative in Spain, to firmly deny Israel's allegations. According to a Foreign Ministry official, the statements from the Israeli Prime Minister's office were labeled as false and slanderous.

This incident is part of the ongoing diplomatic friction that arose after Spain's government, critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, took steps to pressure Israel. The situation escalated with the two countries exchanging bans on ministers, intensifying the diplomatic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

