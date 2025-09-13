Modi's Vision for Manipur: Development Amidst Ethnic Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. The visit includes inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore. Strong security measures have been implemented due to ongoing tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to Manipur, arriving in Imphal Saturday, in response to the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.
He was welcomed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel at Imphal airport and is set to initiate numerous development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore.
Security has been bolstered across Imphal and Churachandpur, the sites of Modi's rallies, as his visit seeks to address critiques over his absence amid the Kuki-Meitei community conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.
PM Narendra Modi heads to Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur from Manipur capital Imphal by road amid heavy rain: officials.
PM Narendra Modi reaches Imphal, his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in 2023.
PM will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel at press conference.
PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave way for peace, normalcy, growth in state: Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal.