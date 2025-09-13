Left Menu

Historic Appointment: C P Radhakrishnan Becomes India’s 15th Vice President

Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his appointment as India’s 15th Vice President. Tamang expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's potential to lead the nation towards progress, unity, and developmental milestones, reinforcing democracy and national harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:07 IST
Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has extended his congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on his recent appointment as the 15th Vice President of India.

In a Friday post on the social media platform X, Tamang conveyed his 'heartiest congratulations' to Radhakrishnan, expressing optimism about his leadership.

Tamang believes that Radhakrishnan's tenure will usher in new heights of progress, unity, and development for the nation, as well as enhance democracy and national harmony.

