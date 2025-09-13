Left Menu

Vijay's Triumphant Campaign Launch Draws Thousands

Vijay, actor-politician and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, received an enthusiastic welcome from party workers in his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election. Huge crowds and traffic disruptions marked the event, as supporters eagerly gathered to show their support and catch a glimpse of their leader.

Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:07 IST
Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and a prominent actor-politician, embarked on his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election with a grand reception by his party workers and admirers on Saturday.

The charismatic leader's arrival in the city was met with fervent enthusiasm as supporters broke through airport barricades, eager to catch a glimpse of Vijay. Despite traffic disruptions, the campaign vehicle advanced slowly, with Vijay waving at his followers who displayed party flags and his photographs.

The rally atmosphere was charged with excitement, featuring cultural performances and traditional greetings from party workers. The event drew thousands, with some supporters fainting from fatigue. The grandeur of the campaign was indeed a testament to Vijay's influence and the potential momentum of his political journey.

