Left Menu

Modi's Pledge for Peace in Manipur: A Vision of Prosperity

During his visit to Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace and affirmed the government's commitment to the state's prosperity. Addressing recent violence, he highlighted efforts for reconciliation, improved connectivity, and new development projects aimed at uplifting local communities, especially those in tribal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:09 IST
Modi's Pledge for Peace in Manipur: A Vision of Prosperity
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant visit to Manipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impassioned appeal to various groups to eschew violence, voicing the government's dedication to transforming the state into a beacon of peace and prosperity.

In an address to a public gathering in the Kuki-dominated district of Churachandpur, Modi emphasized that ongoing efforts by the central government have opened dialogues between formerly opposing factions following ethnic conflicts that erupted in May 2023.

Highlighting infrastructural advancements, Modi announced substantial budget increases for railway and road projects, reaffirming that such developments will help Manipur, a state praised for its courage and resilience, usher in a new dawn of peace and hopeful development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom
2
Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland

Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland

 India
3
Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses

Rising Threat: The Disturbing Surge of Swatting Calls on US Campuses

 United States
4
Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership

Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025