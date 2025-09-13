Modi's Pledge for Peace in Manipur: A Vision of Prosperity

During a significant visit to Manipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impassioned appeal to various groups to eschew violence, voicing the government's dedication to transforming the state into a beacon of peace and prosperity.

In an address to a public gathering in the Kuki-dominated district of Churachandpur, Modi emphasized that ongoing efforts by the central government have opened dialogues between formerly opposing factions following ethnic conflicts that erupted in May 2023.

Highlighting infrastructural advancements, Modi announced substantial budget increases for railway and road projects, reaffirming that such developments will help Manipur, a state praised for its courage and resilience, usher in a new dawn of peace and hopeful development.

