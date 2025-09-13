Modi's Pledge for Peace in Manipur: A Vision of Prosperity
During his visit to Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace and affirmed the government's commitment to the state's prosperity. Addressing recent violence, he highlighted efforts for reconciliation, improved connectivity, and new development projects aimed at uplifting local communities, especially those in tribal regions.
- Country:
- India
During a significant visit to Manipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impassioned appeal to various groups to eschew violence, voicing the government's dedication to transforming the state into a beacon of peace and prosperity.
In an address to a public gathering in the Kuki-dominated district of Churachandpur, Modi emphasized that ongoing efforts by the central government have opened dialogues between formerly opposing factions following ethnic conflicts that erupted in May 2023.
Highlighting infrastructural advancements, Modi announced substantial budget increases for railway and road projects, reaffirming that such developments will help Manipur, a state praised for its courage and resilience, usher in a new dawn of peace and hopeful development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Launches Northeast's Growth Engine with Huge Development Push
Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost in Manipur
PM interacts with people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur: Officials.
Peace is paramount for development: PM in Manipur.
Projects unveiled today will improve people's lives in Manipur, in terms of infrastructure, healthcare: Modi in Churachandpur.