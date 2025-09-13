Left Menu

Prakash Mahajan Resigns: A Voice Unheard in MNS

Prakash Mahajan, former MNS spokesperson and brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, announced his resignation, citing neglect and lack of respect within the party. Feeling ignored despite minimal expectations, he clarified he has no plans to join another party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:48 IST
In a surprising move, Prakash Mahajan, brother of the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, has resigned from his position as a spokesperson for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He cited neglect and lack of respect as the primary reasons for his departure.

Despite having minimal expectations from the party, Mahajan felt he was consistently ignored. He mentioned in a video message that he never sought electoral positions but aimed to safeguard Hindutva, which he felt was unappreciated. Mahajan further expressed regret over unfulfilled commitments to MNS leader Amit Thackeray.

Mahajan also criticized the party's handling of specific issues, including their stance on the Pahalgam incident, which added to his decision to leave. Though disillusioned, Mahajan assured there are no plans to join any other political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

