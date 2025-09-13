Prakash Mahajan Resigns: A Voice Unheard in MNS

In a surprising move, Prakash Mahajan, brother of the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, has resigned from his position as a spokesperson for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He cited neglect and lack of respect as the primary reasons for his departure.

Despite having minimal expectations from the party, Mahajan felt he was consistently ignored. He mentioned in a video message that he never sought electoral positions but aimed to safeguard Hindutva, which he felt was unappreciated. Mahajan further expressed regret over unfulfilled commitments to MNS leader Amit Thackeray.

Mahajan also criticized the party's handling of specific issues, including their stance on the Pahalgam incident, which added to his decision to leave. Though disillusioned, Mahajan assured there are no plans to join any other political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)