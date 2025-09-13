Dialogue Urged to Address Maharashtra's Reservation Quota Crisis
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has called on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to engage in discussions with Maratha and OBC leaders to resolve tensions caused by the reservation issue. The September 2 GR has caused unrest among OBCs by potentially enabling Marathas to claim OBC quotas.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure within Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate talks with Maratha and OBC leaders to quell unrest stemming from the reservation crisis.
The controversy arose following the state's September 2 Government Resolution, which could allow Marathas to claim OBC quotas, unsettling the Other Backward Classes community. Concerns escalated when a 35-year-old man committed suicide in Latur out of fear that OBC reservations were under threat.
Raut emphasized the importance of Fadnavis holding a press conference, proposing the inclusion of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal to foster understanding and achieve peace in Maharashtra. The situation attracts wider political attention amid speculated alliances among regional leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Maratha Quota, OBC Resentment, and a Tragic Protest
OBC Quota Under Threat: Maharashtra's Maratha Reservation Controversy
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'
OBC vs Maratha Quota: The Battle for Reservation Intensifies in Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Battle: A Call for Justice