Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Denounces Social Media Rumors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday addressed swirling rumors on social media regarding his potential removal from office, affirming his continued leadership role in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Mann dismissed these claims, attributing them to so-called 'experts' with dubious backgrounds, who, he alleged, frequently swap chief ministers while he recovers medically.

Mann further criticized central ministers, accusing them of visiting flood-affected regions merely for 'photo opportunities,' while also assuring that there is no factionalism within his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)