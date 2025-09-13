Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Denounces Social Media Rumors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed media speculation about his potential removal, emphasizing his continued leadership. Mann discredited social media 'experts' spreading these rumors and dismissed claims of factionalism within his party. He also criticized central ministers for visiting flood-hit areas only for 'photo-op' opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:26 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Denounces Social Media Rumors
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday addressed swirling rumors on social media regarding his potential removal from office, affirming his continued leadership role in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Mann dismissed these claims, attributing them to so-called 'experts' with dubious backgrounds, who, he alleged, frequently swap chief ministers while he recovers medically.

Mann further criticized central ministers, accusing them of visiting flood-affected regions merely for 'photo opportunities,' while also assuring that there is no factionalism within his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Change

Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Chang...

 India
2
Trump Calls for Stricter Tariffs on China and Oil Sanctions on Russia

Trump Calls for Stricter Tariffs on China and Oil Sanctions on Russia

 Global
3
Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

 India
4
USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025