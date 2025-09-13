Left Menu

Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur to address post-ethnic violence issues, focusing on trust and peace between the Hills and Valley communities. Modi announced development initiatives and highlighted women's empowerment and local economic roles. He emphasized his government's commitment to Manipur's peace, development, and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:44 IST
Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to build a strong bridge of trust between the Hills and the Valley in Manipur during his recent visit, following ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis. His statement came during a public meeting in Imphal's Kangla Fort.

Modi pledged government support to heal wounds, restore confidence, and ensure inclusive growth by announcing 7,000 new houses and a Rs 3,000 crore special package for those affected. He inaugurated 17 development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, underlining Manipur's transformed growth trajectory.

Highlighting Manipur's historical significance and women's empowerment, Modi also mentioned the state's strategic importance. He countered opposition criticism by reaffirming the government's commitment to peace, stability, and development in the violence-afflicted state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Change

Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Chang...

 India
2
Trump Calls for Stricter Tariffs on China and Oil Sanctions on Russia

Trump Calls for Stricter Tariffs on China and Oil Sanctions on Russia

 Global
3
Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

 India
4
USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025