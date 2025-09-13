Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur to address post-ethnic violence issues, focusing on trust and peace between the Hills and Valley communities. Modi announced development initiatives and highlighted women's empowerment and local economic roles. He emphasized his government's commitment to Manipur's peace, development, and cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to build a strong bridge of trust between the Hills and the Valley in Manipur during his recent visit, following ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis. His statement came during a public meeting in Imphal's Kangla Fort.
Modi pledged government support to heal wounds, restore confidence, and ensure inclusive growth by announcing 7,000 new houses and a Rs 3,000 crore special package for those affected. He inaugurated 17 development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, underlining Manipur's transformed growth trajectory.
Highlighting Manipur's historical significance and women's empowerment, Modi also mentioned the state's strategic importance. He countered opposition criticism by reaffirming the government's commitment to peace, stability, and development in the violence-afflicted state.
