A Pit Stop in Manipur: Grand Welcome or Token Gesture?

The Congress party denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Manipur, describing it as a 'pit stop' and 'shockingly insensitive' due to its brevity. Congress accused the prime minister of prioritizing global campaigns over addressing the state's ongoing distress.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the prolonged agony experienced by Manipur's citizens amid ongoing violence. Modi's first visit since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in May 2023 lasted under five hours, stirring criticism from Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress argued the visit lacked genuine empathy and solutions, claiming it was more about self-aggrandizement than addressing Manipur's hardships, with Kharge labeling it a 'cruel prick' to those suffering. Meanwhile, Modi emphasized building trust and healing wounds during his public address.

