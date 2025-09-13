Left Menu

A Pit Stop in Manipur: Grand Welcome or Token Gesture?

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief visit to Manipur amid ongoing violence, labeling it a 'pit stop' and a 'face-saving farce'. Congress leaders argued that Modi's short stay, compared to his extensive campaigning, reflects insensitivity towards Manipur's suffering population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:42 IST
General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the prolonged agony experienced by Manipur's citizens amid ongoing violence.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the prolonged agony experienced by Manipur's citizens amid ongoing violence. Modi's first visit since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in May 2023 lasted under five hours, stirring criticism from Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress argued the visit lacked genuine empathy and solutions, claiming it was more about self-aggrandizement than addressing Manipur's hardships, with Kharge labeling it a 'cruel prick' to those suffering. Meanwhile, Modi emphasized building trust and healing wounds during his public address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

