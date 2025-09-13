Left Menu

Opposition Resurgence: Mpina's Presidential Bid Approved Amid Political Turbulence

Tanzania's national electoral commission approved Luhaga Mpina's presidential nomination from the second largest opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, following a court overturning of his disqualification. This move intensifies the political landscape as Mpina challenges incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan amid her administration's crackdown on opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:18 IST
Tanzania's political arena is heating up as the national electoral commission greenlights the presidential bid of Luhaga Mpina, a key figure from the prominent opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo. This decision came after the high court overturned an earlier disqualification, allowing Mpina to contest the approaching October 29 election.

Previously disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission due to alleged procedural non-compliance, Mpina successfully challenged the ruling, addressing supporters in Dar es Salaam about the essential constitutional role opposition parties play in the East African nation. He emphasized that opposition figures should not be vilified.

The ruling poses a direct challenge to incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her dominance as opposition parties navigate governmental resistance and legal battles. The leading opposition party CHADEMA remains sidelined as its chairperson Tundu Lissu faces treason charges, intensifying criticism of Hassan's administration.

