BJP Condemns Insults Amidst Bihar's Political Battleground

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj has condemned the alleged derogatory comments directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the Congress 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga, Bihar. She described the incident as an affront to every Indian's dignity.

Speaking to BJP workers, Swaraj, a Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi, asserted that Bihari voters will not overlook this insult and will express their disapproval in the forthcoming assembly polls. She emphasized the developmental work undertaken by the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Swaraj highlighted the transformation of Bihar since the NDA's rise to power in 2005, pointing to the end of 'jungle raj' and Naxalism. BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh criticized the RJD, stating that Bihar's youth favor a modern, progressive India over previous regressive eras.