Left Menu

France's Premier Faces Budget Challenges Amid Fitch Downgrade

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, responding to a credit downgrade by Fitch, has dropped the proposal to eliminate two public holidays in a bid to reduce the national deficit. Lecornu now faces the challenge of forming a cabinet and drafting a sustainable 2026 budget amidst political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:16 IST
France's Premier Faces Budget Challenges Amid Fitch Downgrade
Sebastien Lecornu

In a decisive move, France's new Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, announced on Saturday that he would abandon a proposal to cut two public holidays. This decision, initially suggested by his predecessor, was intended to address budget concerns and reduce the national deficit.

This announcement comes in the wake of Fitch's recent downgrade of France's sovereign credit rating to A+, marking a record low for the country. In an interview with French daily La Provence, Lecornu stated, 'We are paying for the instability,' highlighting the pressure on his administration to stabilize France's economic standing.

Lecornu's early tenure is marked by urgency as he forms a new cabinet and drafts a 2026 budget that could pass through a highly divided parliament. The Fitch downgrade adds complexity to these tasks, emphasizing the need for effective fiscal strategies in the face of political obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

 Spain
2
Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity

Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity

 India
3
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025