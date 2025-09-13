Left Menu

New French PM Sebastien Lecornu Faces Economic Hurdles Amidst Political Shifts

Sebastien Lecornu has taken office as France's new Prime Minister, inheriting a deficit challenge from his predecessor. Dropping plans to cut public holidays, he seeks innovative ways to pass a debt-trimming budget. Facing a divided parliament, Lecornu aims for open discussions to shape France's financial trajectory amidst Fitch's credit rating downgrade.

France's new Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has quickly taken action in reversing a controversial proposal to reduce public holidays in an effort to manage the national budget. The move comes as the country grapples with its lowest-ever sovereign credit rating, following Fitch's recent downgrade to A+.

In an interview with local media, Lecornu expressed his determination to navigate the complexities of French politics and economic strategy. He emphasized collaboration with rivals to develop a financially sound budget that addresses the deficit while maintaining fiscal sovereignty. Lecornu's tenure begins under immense pressure to stabilize the economy, having assumed office following François Bayrou's ouster after a confidence vote.

With France's borrowing costs edging closer to Italy's, Lecornu's challenge lies in crafting a budget acceptable to a fragmented parliament. He calls for comprehensive dialogue with key parties to ensure a balanced financial future without compromising on essential national interests.

