Tensions Mount: US-Venezuela Incident Sparks Diplomatic Strain

A US warship boarded a Venezuelan tuna boat in Venezuelan waters, escalating tensions between the two countries. The action, condemned by Venezuela’s foreign minister as illegal, comes amid strained relations following US President Trump's deployment of warships to combat Latin American drug cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 14-09-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 03:34 IST
Tensions Mount: US-Venezuela Incident Sparks Diplomatic Strain
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have intensified following an incident involving a US warship and a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel. The Venezuelan government has condemned the boarding as a hostile act that breached its sovereignty, sparking a diplomatic dispute.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil reported that US naval personnel illegally boarded the fishing boat, which had authorization to be in Venezuelan waters. The incident occurred amidst an ongoing US naval deployment purportedly targeting drug cartel operations in the Caribbean.

The situation underscores the fraught relationship between the two nations, characterized by accusations and counterclaims over drug trafficking and regime change efforts. Venezuela has called for its citizens to prepare for potential military threats as tensions remain high.

Sri Lanka's survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa's Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

