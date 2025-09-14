Tensions Mount: US-Venezuela Incident Sparks Diplomatic Strain

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have intensified following an incident involving a US warship and a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel. The Venezuelan government has condemned the boarding as a hostile act that breached its sovereignty, sparking a diplomatic dispute.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil reported that US naval personnel illegally boarded the fishing boat, which had authorization to be in Venezuelan waters. The incident occurred amidst an ongoing US naval deployment purportedly targeting drug cartel operations in the Caribbean.

The situation underscores the fraught relationship between the two nations, characterized by accusations and counterclaims over drug trafficking and regime change efforts. Venezuela has called for its citizens to prepare for potential military threats as tensions remain high.