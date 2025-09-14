Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of SAD Leader's Son
Richi Kaypee, son of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee, died in a road accident in Jalandhar. The incident involved a high-speed vehicle collision that left Richi critically injured, leading to his death at the hospital. Punjab CM and SAD president expressed their condolences to the family.
Richi Kaypee, son of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, died in a tragic road accident in Jalandhar, according to local police reports on Sunday.
The accident unfolded late Saturday night around 11 pm, when a speeding vehicle hit Richi's SUV near Mata Rani Chowk in the Model Town area, subsequently crashing into two other vehicles.
Richi, aged 36, sustained severe injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby medical facility, though he was later moved to another hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended his condolences to Richi's family via a heartfelt post, while SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed deep sorrow over the loss.
