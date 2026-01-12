Punjab's Startup Surge: Transforming Youth into Job Creators

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reiterated the state's commitment to transforming Punjab's youth from job seekers to job creators by supporting startups. Speaking at the inaugural startup conclave at Lovely Professional University, Mann highlighted the essential role of innovation and entrepreneurship in economic growth.

Organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the conclave gathered startups, investors, and other key stakeholders, showcasing Punjab's maturing startup ecosystem. The government disbursed seed grants and incentives to over 100 startups, with a special focus on women-led ventures and first-generation entrepreneurs.

Mann also reflected on his visit to Japan, urging a forward-looking mindset for global success. The event spotlighted initiatives from over 15 incubators and support organizations, emphasizing sectors like agriculture, health, and education. Cabinet ministers and MPs were also in attendance, supporting Punjab's robust entrepreneur-friendly policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)