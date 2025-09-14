Left Menu

Jitan Ram Manjhi Faces a 'Do or Die' Election Scenario in Bihar

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed the importance of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls as crucial for his Hindustani Awam Morcha's recognition. Despite a decade since inception, the party remains unrecognised. Manjhi outlined strategies to win the necessary seats or votes to gain 'recognised party' status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:21 IST
Jitan Ram Manjhi Faces a 'Do or Die' Election Scenario in Bihar
election
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasized the critical nature of the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar for his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), labeling it a 'do or die' situation. Speaking in Gaya, Manjhi highlighted the party's struggle for 'recognised party' status, despite ten years of formation.

HAM needs either to secure at least eight Vidhan Sabha seats or at least 6% of the total vote share to achieve this status, according to the 80-year-old leader. Manjhi elaborated on two potential approaches: contesting 15 seats as part of the NDA and achieving a 50% success rate, or fielding candidates across 50-100 seats to accumulate the necessary votes.

Despite having previously mentioned contesting all 243 seats, Manjhi later clarified that his statement was intended to boost party morale. HAM was founded in 2015 following Manjhi's separation from JD(U), amidst pressure from Nitish Kumar. Although Manjhi remains hesitant about HAM's electoral strategy, he expressed readiness to decide if authorized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
2
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
3
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
4
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025