Rahul Gandhi Visits Punjab's Flood-Ravaged Regions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab on Monday, party sources confirmed. His day-long tour comes amidst one of Punjab's worst deluges in decades, exacerbated by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

During his visit, Gandhi plans to meet with families impacted by the floods in the districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur. The floods, resulting from intense rainfall, have led to significant loss of life and damage to crops across 1.98 lakh hectares.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 1,600 crore in aid to bolster relief efforts, with additional financial support offered to families of victims. Union Ministers have also been dispatched to assess and manage the situation.

