Samajwadi Party's Stand Against Alleged Vote Theft and Government Critique

Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav criticizes BJP for 'vote theft', corruption, and mishandling farmers' issues. He targets PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, calling for SP action in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav warns against indiscipline within his party while highlighting government failures.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of forming governments through 'stealing votes' and losing public trust. Yadav, speaking post a party meeting, alleged the government was entangled in 'corruption and loot' instead of addressing citizens' grievances.

Yadav stated that SP cadres across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts are ready to combat this 'theft' and defeat the BJP. The leader criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fertilizer shortages affecting farmers in Varanasi, claiming the government's negligence is worsening agricultural conditions.

He also pointed to security lapses in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, blaming the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Citing issues like technical glitches aborting flights, Yadav noted that air travel's safety is compromised under the BJP. He emphasized party discipline, warning of expulsions for disrespectful social media conduct towards SP leaders.

