Sambhal MP Criticizes Double Standards in India-Pakistan Relations Amid Cricket Controversy
Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq criticized the Indian government's conflicting stance on India-Pakistan relations, questioning the decision to play cricket with Pakistan amid claims of hostility. He highlighted the need to respect public sentiment and questioned media representation of protests against these matches.
- Country:
- India
Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq has raised serious concerns over the Indian government's contradictory stance on India-Pakistan relations, branding it a 'double-standard policy.' Barq questioned the rationale behind playing cricket with Pakistan while simultaneously staking claims of enmity with the neighboring country.
Addressing reporters from his Deepa Sarai residence, Barq criticized the government's decisions. 'On one hand, you're halting water supplies and deporting women who married here; yet on the other, you're engaging in cricket matches. Why this contradictory approach?' he asked. He argued that cricket should not be a diplomatic tool in such fragile circumstances.
Highlighting public dissent, Barq mentioned that a more accurate media portrayal of protests could influence governmental decisions. He also discussed the Pahalgam incident, noting that Hindus and Muslims uniformly condemned the violent act. Barq emphasized that Islam teaches against oppression, reaffirming solidarity among faiths.
