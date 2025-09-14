Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: Stalin's Unyielding Resolve Amid Critics

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin addresses unfulfilled electoral promises, like NEET abolition, while highlighting his administration's successes, such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. Despite opposition criticism, Stalin remains committed to developing Tamil Nadu into a model state and aims for another electoral victory in 2026.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin acknowledged on Sunday that some electoral promises, such as abolishing the NEET, remain unfulfilled. He expresses hope that a future central government will respect state rights, enabling easier adjustments to tests like NEET.

The CM pointed out the transformative schemes implemented under his leadership, such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren, positioning Tamil Nadu as a standout model state in India, despite opposition from some parties. Stalin criticized false narratives and expressed his determination to provide truthful communication to the people.

Stalin positioned himself as a leader with the vision to turn Tamil Nadu into a developed state in South Asia. He addressed the issue of foreign investments, contrasting his government's success with previous administrations. Stalin underscored his commitment to truthful governance and claimed confidence in winning future elections.

