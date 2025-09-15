Left Menu

Suresh Gopi defends refusal to accept application from elderly man, says won’t make false promises

Facing flak from netizens for not accepting an application from an elderly person in his constituency, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday issued a clarification that he didnt make promises that cannot be kept.On September 12, during a public event at Thrissur, an elderly person named Velayudhan approached Gopi with an application for assistance in getting a house.

Facing flak from netizens for not accepting an application from an elderly person in his constituency, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday issued a clarification that he didn't make promises that cannot be kept.

On September 12, during a public event at Thrissur, an elderly person named Velayudhan approached Gopi with an application for assistance in getting a house. However, the Union Minister refused to accept the application publicly. After the videos of the incident circulated on social media platforms, Gopi faced criticism. On his Facebook page, Gopi said that some are attempting to exploit the incident for their own political agendas. According to him, as a public representative, he has always been clear about what he can and cannot do.

"I do not make promises that cannot be fulfilled. Giving people false hopes is not my way of doing things. Housing construction is a state subject. It is for the state government to consider," he said. Gopi said his efforts are always focused on working within the system to deliver real benefits to the people. "At the same time, I am glad to see that after this incident, another party stepped forward to provide a safe home for the family. Even if there was a political motive behind it, what matters is that the family finally got a house." The union minister said that for the past two years, he has been watching their situation. "If my role, in some way, has pushed someone to step in and provide them a home, I see that as a positive outcome," he said. He concluded by saying that in people's struggles, there is no place for political games. "What truly matters are real solutions," he added.

