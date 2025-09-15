Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Swedish government to increase military spend by $2.9 bln in 2026 budget

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:53 IST
The Swedish government will in its upcoming budget bill for 2026 increase funds for the armed forces by 26.6 billion crowns ($2.87 billion), Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

"We are now taking the next big step in the equipping of the Swedish defence," he told a press conference. The right-wing government coalition is due to submit its budget bill to parliament on September 22.

($1 = 9.2819 Swedish crowns)

