Member demands office for Bihar Transgender Welfare Board

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:31 IST
A member of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board on Monday alleged that no office was allotted to them, though the board was formed a month ago.

Holding a press conference here, the member, Rajan Singh, also threatened to seize the home of Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni and convert it into an office if such a facility was not allotted within a week.

Sahni is also the chairman of the 28-member Board.

Though Rs 352 crore was allotted for the Board, required provisions were not being made, Singh alleged.

He also claimed that he, as a member of the Board, issued a legal notice to the Bihar government in this regard.

Social welfare department officers could not be reached for comment.

"The government formed the board a month ago, but it is yet to allot an office for the same. If there is no office, from where will we conduct our operations?" Singh said.

He issued an ultimatum of seven working days for the government to allot an office.

"If the government fails to comply with this ultimatum, we will seize the home of the chairman of the board and the state's social welfare minister and turn that into our office," Singh told reporters.

He also asserted that the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board needs a transgender person as its chairman, adding that only they can best understand the grievances of the community.

Speaking alongside Singh, Sajan Kumar, another member of the Board, said, "We are given a meagre pay of Rs 4,000 a month to work for the welfare of our community, which is grossly insufficient." Kumar expressed hope that a transgender person would take oath as the chief minister after the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

