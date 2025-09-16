Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 03:13 IST
Trump says Israel won't strike Qatar again
U.S. President Donald Trump repeated on Monday his assertion that Israel will not be striking Qatar again.

Israel last week bombed political offices of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha, a move that drew condemnation across Europe and the Arab world and annoyed the U.S. president, who said he had not been forewarned.

