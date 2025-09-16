Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-09-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 08:01 IST
Japan farm minister Koizumi says he intends to run for LDP leadership
Japan's farm minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, said on Tuesday he had told local supporters that he intended to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race.

In a regular press conference, Koizumi said Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato had accepted his request to run his campaign for the party leadership.

