Former MP Subrat Pathak's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Tensions

Former BJP MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, recently made headlines with a provocative statement suggesting that if India were to experience revolutions like those in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, prominent political figures such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav could face backlash from the public.

Pathak remarked that public dissatisfaction with corruption and dishonesty in India could lead to nationalist-led actions against perceived anti-nationals, referencing similar upheavals in neighboring countries. He specifically targeted Akhilesh Yadav, criticizing his lack of developmental achievements in Kannauj.

Pathak, who won the Kannauj seat for the BJP in 2019 but lost it back to Yadav in the 2024 elections, responded to personal taunts about his height by citing successful leaders of similar stature, including former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

