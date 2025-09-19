Guinea's Political Crossroads: The Constitution Referendum

In an important political move, Guinea will hold a contentious referendum this Sunday to decide on a new constitution, which controversially opens the door for junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president, contradicting his prior promises made upon seizing power four years ago.

The referendum's campaigning period ended Thursday, marking another step in the ongoing political transitions occurring in West and Central Africa. Critics argue the referendum just furthers Doumbouya's hold on power, as opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, currently in exile, has urged citizens to boycott what he calls a 'masquerade.'

Despite the outcry, more than 6.7 million voters are registered for Sunday's vote. The proposed constitution requires over 50% approval to pass and proposes changes such as extending the presidential term, establishing a Senate, and granting the president the power to appoint a portion of senators directly.

