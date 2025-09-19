Senate Confirms Trump's Nominees Amidst Rule Change

The U.S. Senate confirmed 48 nominees chosen by President Donald Trump for diplomatic, military, and administrative roles in a contentious session on Thursday. The confirmation came after Senate Republicans adjusted procedural rules to facilitate easier approval of Trump's choices.

The final vote stood at 51-47, reflecting sharp partisan divisions with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing the confirmations. Among those approved were Kimberly Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece, and Callista Gingrich, scheduled to serve as the ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

This decision follows accusations from Republicans that Democrats were deliberately slowing down the confirmation process. To counter this, Republicans employed the 'nuclear option' to amend the Senate's rules, allowing quicker group votes on nominations. However, this adjustment does not pertain to federal judge appointments or presidential Cabinet head confirmations.