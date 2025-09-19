Political Shift: YSRCP MLCs Switch Allegiance to TDP
Three MLCs from YSRCP—Karri Padmasree, Marri Rajasekhar, and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy—have joined TDP in the presence of CM Chandrababu Naidu. This move follows their resignations from YSRCP, though their resignations remain pending approval. The legislative balance of power currently favors YSRCP with 32 seats.
In a significant political development, three MLCs from the YSRCP—the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh—have switched sides to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The move took place in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Undavalli camp office.
Karri Padmasree, Marri Rajasekhar, and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy officially aligned with TDP, with Naidu welcoming them by presenting the party's yellow scarves. The legislators had recently resigned from the YSRCP and their positions in the legislative council, but Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju has not yet acted on their resignations.
The switch underscores the ongoing power dynamics within the state's political landscape. According to the official website, the council consists of 58 members, with YSRCP holding the majority at 32 seats. TDP remains the ruling party with 10 seats, alongside members from other parties and independents filling the rest.
