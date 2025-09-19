Left Menu

Political Shift: YSRCP MLCs Switch Allegiance to TDP

Three MLCs from YSRCP—Karri Padmasree, Marri Rajasekhar, and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy—have joined TDP in the presence of CM Chandrababu Naidu. This move follows their resignations from YSRCP, though their resignations remain pending approval. The legislative balance of power currently favors YSRCP with 32 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:44 IST
Political Shift: YSRCP MLCs Switch Allegiance to TDP
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, three MLCs from the YSRCP—the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh—have switched sides to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The move took place in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Undavalli camp office.

Karri Padmasree, Marri Rajasekhar, and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy officially aligned with TDP, with Naidu welcoming them by presenting the party's yellow scarves. The legislators had recently resigned from the YSRCP and their positions in the legislative council, but Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju has not yet acted on their resignations.

The switch underscores the ongoing power dynamics within the state's political landscape. According to the official website, the council consists of 58 members, with YSRCP holding the majority at 32 seats. TDP remains the ruling party with 10 seats, alongside members from other parties and independents filling the rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
2
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
3
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India
4
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025