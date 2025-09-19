Prashant Kishor Alleges Widespread Corruption Among Bihar's NDA Leadership

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, launched a scathing attack on Bihar's deputy chief minister, Samrat Choudhary, questioning how he acquired a D-Litt degree despite not clearing class 10 exams.

Furthermore, Kishor charged JD(U)'s Ashok Choudhary of land purchases worth Rs 200 crore through illicit means and criticized officials ahead of Bihar's assembly elections.

Highlighting corruption, Kishor also accused BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal of financial misconduct, questioning the integrity of current NDA leadership in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)