Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Alleges Widespread Corruption Among Bihar's NDA Leadership

Prashant Kishor, leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, accused Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and other NDA leaders of corruption. He questioned the authenticity of Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications and alleged Ashok Choudhary's involvement in a land purchase scandal. Kishor also targeted BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal over alleged financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:53 IST
Prashant Kishor Alleges Widespread Corruption Among Bihar's NDA Leadership
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, launched a scathing attack on Bihar's deputy chief minister, Samrat Choudhary, questioning how he acquired a D-Litt degree despite not clearing class 10 exams.

Furthermore, Kishor charged JD(U)'s Ashok Choudhary of land purchases worth Rs 200 crore through illicit means and criticized officials ahead of Bihar's assembly elections.

Highlighting corruption, Kishor also accused BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal of financial misconduct, questioning the integrity of current NDA leadership in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Visit Spurs Development: A Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh

Modi's Visit Spurs Development: A Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh

 India
2
Horrific Murder Broadcasted: Husband Confesses Live on Facebook

Horrific Murder Broadcasted: Husband Confesses Live on Facebook

 India
3
European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Sector Movements

European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Sector Movements

 Global
4
Security Alert Near Dal Lake: Suspicious Explosive Neutralized

Security Alert Near Dal Lake: Suspicious Explosive Neutralized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025