Left Menu

Sivankutty's Health Scare in Kerala Assembly

Kerala's Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty experienced a brief health issue during a state assembly session, leading to his hospitalization. Though all health checks were normal, he was kept under observation for a day. The incident prompted immediate assistance from assembly members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:32 IST
Sivankutty's Health Scare in Kerala Assembly
Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty faced a sudden health scare during a session in the state assembly on Friday. The minister, who was responding to questions during Zero Hour, briefly lost consciousness.

After the brief episode, Sivankutty was rushed to Ananthapuri Hospital. Sources from his office reported that after comprehensive medical checks, including evaluations of his blood pressure and sugar levels, all parameters appeared normal.

Nonetheless, doctors advised a day's observation as a precautionary measure. During the 9 am proceedings, several assembly members responded swiftly, ensuring Sivankutty received immediate attention. Questions scheduled for him were taken over by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
3
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025