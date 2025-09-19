Sivankutty's Health Scare in Kerala Assembly

Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty faced a sudden health scare during a session in the state assembly on Friday. The minister, who was responding to questions during Zero Hour, briefly lost consciousness.

After the brief episode, Sivankutty was rushed to Ananthapuri Hospital. Sources from his office reported that after comprehensive medical checks, including evaluations of his blood pressure and sugar levels, all parameters appeared normal.

Nonetheless, doctors advised a day's observation as a precautionary measure. During the 9 am proceedings, several assembly members responded swiftly, ensuring Sivankutty received immediate attention. Questions scheduled for him were taken over by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)