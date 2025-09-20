Left Menu

Escalating Shutdown Threat Looms Over U.S. Government

The possibility of a U.S. government shutdown has intensified following the Senate's rejection of a stopgap funding bill, with partisan disagreements over healthcare funding at the center. The Senate will reconvene on September 29, potentially a day before a shutdown, to vote again. A government shutdown would disrupt services and leave workers unpaid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The threat of a U.S. government shutdown mounted on Friday after the Senate defeated a short-term funding bill. The interim measure aimed to maintain federal operations post-September 30 but faced opposition, leading to its rejection by a 44-48 vote.

Senate Republicans plan another vote on September 29, a day before the funding cut-off. Senate Majority Leader John Thune attributed the shut down risk to Democratic opposition, who demand increased healthcare funding. Congress tensions have raised shutdown threats, impacting federal workers and services.

The interim bill, including security funding post-assassination of activist Charlie Kirk, fell short of the necessary 60 Senate votes. Passed by the House, the funding debate affects only a quarter of the $7 trillion federal budget, with House Republicans pressuring Senate allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

