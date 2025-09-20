Escalating Shutdown Threat Looms Over U.S. Government

The threat of a U.S. government shutdown mounted on Friday after the Senate defeated a short-term funding bill. The interim measure aimed to maintain federal operations post-September 30 but faced opposition, leading to its rejection by a 44-48 vote.

Senate Republicans plan another vote on September 29, a day before the funding cut-off. Senate Majority Leader John Thune attributed the shut down risk to Democratic opposition, who demand increased healthcare funding. Congress tensions have raised shutdown threats, impacting federal workers and services.

The interim bill, including security funding post-assassination of activist Charlie Kirk, fell short of the necessary 60 Senate votes. Passed by the House, the funding debate affects only a quarter of the $7 trillion federal budget, with House Republicans pressuring Senate allies.

