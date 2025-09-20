Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Reclaiming Bagram Air Base

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed discussions with Afghanistan to regain control of Bagram Air Base, expressing regret over its previous relinquishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:48 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a revealing statement on Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing discussions with Afghan officials regarding the potential reacquisition of Bagram Air Base.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump underscored the strategic importance of the base, lamenting its prior handover.

'We should have never given it up,' he emphatically stated, indicating a push to strengthen U.S. presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

