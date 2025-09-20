Trump's Bold Move: Reclaiming Bagram Air Base

In a revealing statement on Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing discussions with Afghan officials regarding the potential reacquisition of Bagram Air Base.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump underscored the strategic importance of the base, lamenting its prior handover.

'We should have never given it up,' he emphatically stated, indicating a push to strengthen U.S. presence in the region.

