Trump's Autism Announcement

President Donald Trump has announced a forthcoming news conference aimed at discussing findings on autism in the United States. The announcement, set for next week, promises to reveal new insights gained by the administration. This move underscores the administration's focus on health-related issues.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will be hosting a news conference next week centered around autism in the United States. The announcement is expected to highlight new findings.

Trump made the declaration in the Oval Office, signaling a commitment to addressing health concerns such as autism. Trump stated, "We're going to have a news conference early next week on autism, and I think you're going to see some things that we learned."

The impending conference reflects the administration's dedication to shedding light on autism, with the potential to influence future policies and strategies in handling the condition.

