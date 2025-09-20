Trump's Autism Announcement

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will be hosting a news conference next week centered around autism in the United States. The announcement is expected to highlight new findings.

Trump made the declaration in the Oval Office, signaling a commitment to addressing health concerns such as autism. Trump stated, "We're going to have a news conference early next week on autism, and I think you're going to see some things that we learned."

The impending conference reflects the administration's dedication to shedding light on autism, with the potential to influence future policies and strategies in handling the condition.

