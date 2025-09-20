Shinjiro Koizumi's Vision for Japan's Economic Future

Shinjiro Koizumi, a leading contender to be Japan's forthcoming prime minister, highlighted the crucial need for the government and central bank to operate in unison to achieve economic growth and price stability. Koizumi reflected on the period since the inception of 'Abenomics' in 2013, underscoring the importance of the government and the Bank of Japan working together to foster stable prices and solid growth.

In a news conference, he appreciated the synchronized efforts of the two entities, emphasizing this collaboration as a pivotal aspect of Japan's economic strategy. Koizumi is vying to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and assumes this cooperation will remain vital for future policy development.

When questioned about monetary policy plans, Koizumi expressed his aspiration that, if elected, the Bank of Japan would align with the government's strategic economic goals. His statements indicate a commitment to continuing the cooperative spirit of Abenomics in guiding Japan's fiscal future.