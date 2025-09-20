Left Menu

Republican Party Plans Unprecedented Midterm Convention for 2026

Donald Trump announced that the Republicans will hold a convention for the 2026 midterm elections. Traditionally held during presidential election years, this convention aims to solidify the party's congressional control amid fierce redistricting battles. Democrats are also considering a similar strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:06 IST
Republican Party Plans Unprecedented Midterm Convention for 2026

In an unexpected announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the Republican Party plans to hold a convention for the 2026 midterm elections, a move that departs from tradition as such conventions are generally reserved for presidential election years.

Trump, speaking via his social media platform, Truth Social, emphasized the enthusiasm within the party for this strategic gathering, pointing out it will be both an enjoyable and highly productive event as Republicans aim to solidify their narrow control of Congress.

This comes amid ongoing redistricting battles with Democrats, who are reportedly also considering organizing a pre-midterm convention. Control of Congress is at stake, with the Republicans currently holding a slim majority, which if lost, would hinder Trump's legislative ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
2
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain
3
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

 Belgium
4
Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025