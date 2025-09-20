Republican Party Plans Unprecedented Midterm Convention for 2026

In an unexpected announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the Republican Party plans to hold a convention for the 2026 midterm elections, a move that departs from tradition as such conventions are generally reserved for presidential election years.

Trump, speaking via his social media platform, Truth Social, emphasized the enthusiasm within the party for this strategic gathering, pointing out it will be both an enjoyable and highly productive event as Republicans aim to solidify their narrow control of Congress.

This comes amid ongoing redistricting battles with Democrats, who are reportedly also considering organizing a pre-midterm convention. Control of Congress is at stake, with the Republicans currently holding a slim majority, which if lost, would hinder Trump's legislative ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)