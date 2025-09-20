Odisha Mourns the Loss of Influential Tribal Leader George Tirkey

Left Menu

Noted trade union leader and former Odisha MLA George Tirkey has passed away at 67. Tirkey, an influential tribal leader, served four terms as the MLA from Biramitrapur. His commitment to tribal rights and grassroots leadership shaped Odisha's political landscape. His son, Rohit Tirkey, continues his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to Odisha's political landscape, noted trade union leader and former MLA George Tirkey has passed away at the age of 67. Tirkey, who had been under treatment at a local hospital for the last three months, died early Saturday morning.

A popular tribal leader, Tirkey was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly four times between 1995 and 2014, serving the Biramitrapur constituency. He championed tribal rights, having served twice on a JMM ticket and once each as an Independent and a Samata Kranti Dal nominee, a party he founded.

His son, Rohit Joseph Tirkey, was recently elected from the same constituency on a BJD ticket. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo expressing their condolences. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das also mourned the loss, acknowledging Tirkey's unparalleled contribution to public service.

