Rahul Gandhi to Lead Anti-SIR Movement in West Bengal: A Political Reawakening

Congress leader Prasenjit Bose emphasized Rahul Gandhi's pivotal role in leading the anti-SIR movement in West Bengal, potentially sparking a political realignment against the BJP. Despite differences with TMC, Bose anticipates a strong opposition coalition. SIR issues are expected to shape poll agendas in several states ahead of 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi is set to spearhead the anti-SIR campaign in West Bengal, says Prasenjit Bose, a newly joined Congress leader. This movement could ignite a political realignment, uniting opposition parties against the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Bose, expressing concerns over the Election Commission's potential missteps, hopes Gandhi's activism will echo his effective Bihar strategy, revealing electoral biases and boosting the opposition's visibility. Despite TMC's 'Ekla chalo re' approach, Bose predicts the Congress could join forces with other like-minded parties under certain conditions.

The SIR exercise and its management remain contentious, with Bose critiquing the TMC's poll conduct, particularly its treatment of opposition stakeholders. As the state gears for elections, the dynamics influenced by the SIR are anticipated to be central to ongoing political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

