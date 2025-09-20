Left Menu

Coercive Federalism: Erosion of State Power and Rising Debt

The Congress has accused the government of coercive federalism, which undermines state independence by centralizing power and increasing state debt. Citing a CAG report, debt on states has reportedly tripled, posing a threat to cooperative federalism and decentralization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:41 IST
Coercive Federalism: Erosion of State Power and Rising Debt
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of practicing coercive federalism that erodes state independence and turns them into mere municipalities. The accusation was supported by a CAG report indicating that state debts have ballooned to nearly Rs 60 lakh crore over the past decade.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that India's federal structure is under severe threat. He said states burdened with tripled debt levels are being further undermined by the government's poor handling of GST compensation and arbitrary central levies, leading to dire fiscal implications.

Surjewala emphasized that this centralization is strangling states by reducing their functionality and power. The issue is aggravated by the improper utilization of cesses and surcharges, which leave states financially crippled. This scenario, Surjewala argued, threatens to permanently alter the cooperative and democratic framework of Indian federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025