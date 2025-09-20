Union Ministers Address Punjab's Historic Flood Crisis

In a show of solidarity, Union Minister Shripad Naik toured Punjab's flood-affected regions, accompanied by former Union Minister Preneet Kaur and BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur. Their visit underscores the urgent need for relief in areas devastated by persistent flooding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked his cabinet members to engage with the communities and address the challenges faced by families and farmers. The Centre allocated Rs 1,600 crore to Punjab, with additional support from BJP-ruled states, aiming to alleviate the distress caused by swollen rivers and torrential rains.

Acknowledging the flood's severity, especially with the Ghaggar, Tangri, and Markanda rivers impacting livelihoods, the central and state governments have vowed to remain responsive to Punjab's needs, ensuring that relief reaches the hardest-hit regions like Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Pathankot.

