Union Ministers Address Punjab's Historic Flood Crisis

Union Minister Shripad Naik, along with Preneet Kaur and Jai Inder Kaur, visited the flood-affected areas in Punjab. The Centre has released financial aid to support the relief efforts. The situation, exacerbated by heavy rains, has hit various districts, causing significant challenges to farmers and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:18 IST
In a show of solidarity, Union Minister Shripad Naik toured Punjab's flood-affected regions, accompanied by former Union Minister Preneet Kaur and BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur. Their visit underscores the urgent need for relief in areas devastated by persistent flooding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked his cabinet members to engage with the communities and address the challenges faced by families and farmers. The Centre allocated Rs 1,600 crore to Punjab, with additional support from BJP-ruled states, aiming to alleviate the distress caused by swollen rivers and torrential rains.

Acknowledging the flood's severity, especially with the Ghaggar, Tangri, and Markanda rivers impacting livelihoods, the central and state governments have vowed to remain responsive to Punjab's needs, ensuring that relief reaches the hardest-hit regions like Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Pathankot.

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

