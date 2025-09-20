Left Menu

Saluting the Bravery: A Tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who died from injuries sustained in a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur. Sinha honored the Indian Army personnel's ultimate sacrifice during anti-terror operations. Chand was injured during an attack on a joint Army and SOG patrol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:43 IST
Saluting the Bravery: A Tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid solemn tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who succumbed to his injuries after a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur.

Sinha honored his bravery and the ultimate sacrifice made by the Indian Army personnel during ongoing operations against terrorism at Kanji, Udhampur, according to an official spokesman. 'Salute to the indomitable courage of braveheart Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the anti-terror operation in Udhampur,' expressed Sinha, emphasizing the nation's deep indebtedness to his valour and dedication.

Chand was injured late Friday evening when terrorists attacked a joint patrolling party of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kanji in the Seoj Dhar forest, located between Dudu-Basantgarh in Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025