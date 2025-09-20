Saluting the Bravery: A Tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid solemn tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who succumbed to his injuries after a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur.

Sinha honored his bravery and the ultimate sacrifice made by the Indian Army personnel during ongoing operations against terrorism at Kanji, Udhampur, according to an official spokesman. 'Salute to the indomitable courage of braveheart Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the anti-terror operation in Udhampur,' expressed Sinha, emphasizing the nation's deep indebtedness to his valour and dedication.

Chand was injured late Friday evening when terrorists attacked a joint patrolling party of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kanji in the Seoj Dhar forest, located between Dudu-Basantgarh in Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district, officials stated.

