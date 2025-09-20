Congress Criticizes US H-1B Fee Hike, Calls it a 'Huge Blow' for India

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized the Indian government's handling of a new US policy imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. She described the fee hike as a 'huge blow' to India's burgeoning talent pool, particularly affecting young professionals and fresh graduates looking for opportunities in the US.

Shrinate's comments come shortly after US President Donald Trump praised his close ties with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the irony of the fee spike given the recent goodwill gestures between the two leaders. The directive from the Trump administration, effective September 21, is meant to curb alleged abuses of the H-1B visa system and safeguard American jobs.

Critics argue this move not only threatens potential remittances into India but also signals a shift in the traditional tech cost arbitrage model, prompting a possible rise in Global Capability Centres in India. As visa costs surge, the impact on technology firms and Indian workers is expected to be significant. Limited exemptions will be granted based on national interest considerations, with compliance monitored by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security.

