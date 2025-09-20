Schumer and Jeffries Urge Trump to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Leader Hakeem Jeffries have requested an urgent meeting with President Donald Trump to forestall a government shutdown at the end of the current funding cycle on September 30. The Democratic leaders addressed the president in a letter, emphasizing the need for bipartisan negotiations they say Republicans are avoiding.

The crux of the funding dispute hinges on healthcare, as Democrats demand increased support for Affordable Care Act subsidies and the restoration of Medicaid funding for low-income Americans. Both leaders have made their stance clear, stating readiness for a cross-party spending agreement that reinforces American family welfare amidst what they label a 'Republican healthcare crisis.'

As a decisive deadline looms, Congressional Democrats are laying blame on Republican leaders for not engaging in dialogue, potentially precipitating a government shutdown that threatens unpaid federal workers and disrupted services. The onus is now on the president to negotiate an effective resolution, they argue.