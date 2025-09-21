Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Afghanistan, suggesting 'bad things' might occur if the country does not relinquish control of the Bagram Air Base back to the United States. This ultimatum reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions as the base holds strategic importance.

On Thursday, Trump revealed U.S. attempts to regain control of the airbase, previously a significant military site post-9/11. Despite the withdrawal of American forces in 2021, Trump remains firm on reclaiming the base, sparking discussions with Afghan officials. However, these efforts face staunch local opposition and logistical hurdles.

Security experts highlight the challenge of retaking Bagram, requiring over 10,000 troops and substantial defenses. Even if a deal is reached with the Taliban, threats from Islamic State and al Qaeda persist. Iran's potential missile threat further complicates the prospect of a U.S. return.

