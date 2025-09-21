Left Menu

Trump's Claim: From Trade Deals to Nobel Ambitions

Donald Trump claims he resolved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year through trade negotiations and expressed aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize for ending multiple wars. Despite Trump's assertions, India denies third-party intervention in reaching a ceasefire with Pakistan. Trump suggests his approach could solve other global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:03 IST
Donald Trump

In a bold assertion, former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year through trade diplomacy, expressing his belief that such efforts merit a Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly ending seven wars.

Despite Trump's numerous statements on mediating talks, India has denied any foreign intervention, maintaining that the cessation of hostilities was a result of direct military discussions, particularly the Operation Sindoor initiative.

Trump's remarks at a recent event emphasized his role in forging peace agreements worldwide, suggesting his negotiation style holds the key to resolving outstanding global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

