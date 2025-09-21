Odisha CM Rallies Youth for a Drug-Free India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon the state's youth to resist addiction and contribute positively to nation-building. Addressing participants in the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Majhi expressed optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for a drug-free India.

After inaugurating the run by flagging it off, Majhi joined in, symbolizing his commitment to the cause. He noted several of Modi's initiatives have successfully tackled national issues like poverty, and highlighted efforts in achieving universal access to electricity and water. Majhi lauded schemes such as Make in India, Digital India, and Stand Up India for driving the nation towards self-reliance.

Emphasizing the adverse effects of addictions on youth, Majhi urged them to redirect their energy into constructive endeavors. He also engaged in a 'chai pe charcha' with locals, discussing government welfare, education, and awareness regarding drug abuse. Majhi asserted the significance of community connections, which lend him strength as a leader.

