India’s Youth Driving Nation-Building, No Longer on the Sidelines: Sarbananda Sonowal

India’s young generation is no longer waiting on the sidelines but is actively shaping the nation’s political, economic and social future, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said today, underlining the central role of youth in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Addressing the National Conclave on “Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva” on the occasion of National Youth Day, organised by Hansraj College at Vigyan Bhawan, the Union Minister said the confidence, innovation and ambition of young Indians signal a decisive shift in how modern India is being built.

“The confidence, innovation and ambition of India’s youth reflect a new national mindset. Young Indians are not waiting for change—they are leading it,” Sonowal said.

Swami Vivekananda’s Ideals Continue to Guide India’s Youth

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as National Youth Day, Sonowal said the iconic thinker’s ideas remain deeply relevant in contemporary India.

“Swami Vivekananda believed that all strength lies within the individual. His call to ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached’ continues to inspire young Indians to pursue excellence with purpose,” he said.

Demographic Advantage as India’s Greatest Strength

Highlighting India’s demographic profile, Sonowal said the country’s youth constitute the largest segment of the population and represent its greatest strategic advantage.

“The strength of India’s youth is the strength of the nation itself. Empowering young people can change the direction of India’s future,” he said, adding that youth empowerment is no longer a slogan but a national priority.

From Rhetoric to Policy: Youth at the Centre of Governance

The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, youth empowerment has moved decisively from rhetoric to policy.

“Since 2014, youth have been placed at the centre of governance and nation-building. For the first time, their aspirations, skills and ideas are shaping national priorities,” Sonowal said.

He noted that while youth participation in nation-building remained limited for decades after Independence, the past decade has marked a clear transformation. “A new era has begun where young Indians are driving political participation, economic growth and India’s global standing,” he added.

Flagship Initiatives Fueling Youth-Led Growth

Referring to key government initiatives, Sonowal highlighted:

Skill India and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana , which are equipping crores of youth not only to seek jobs but to become job creators

Startup India , which has built a vibrant entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem led by young Indians

The National Education Policy , which has made education more practical, future-ready and globally competitive

Khelo India , for identifying and nurturing sporting talent across the country

Digital India, for expanding connectivity and access to opportunities

“Knowledge, technology and skills are the backbone of a modern society, and India is steadily moving towards global leadership,” Sonowal said.

Youth Powering Emerging Sectors, Including the Maritime Economy

The Union Minister also referred to his recent interaction with students from Assam participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, describing them as confident, articulate and reflective of India’s emerging leadership class.

He said the government’s youth-first approach is unlocking opportunities across sectors, including India’s rapidly growing maritime economy, where young professionals are playing an increasingly important role.

Call to Action: Youth as Partners in Nation-Building

Concluding his address, Sonowal stressed that the journey towards Viksit Bharat is a collective national mission that depends on the energy, ideas and leadership of young citizens.

“Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, India’s youth are actively shaping the nation’s future. The success of Viksit Bharat will be written by young Indians who dare to lead, innovate and serve the nation,” he said.

