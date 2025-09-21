Bihar Polls: Nitish Kumar's Last-Minute Schemes Stir Political Debate

As the Bihar assembly polls approach, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA government has unveiled several welfare schemes. This strategy, seen as last-minute, has become a flashpoint for criticism from opposition parties accusing Kumar of mimicking the opposition's promises rather than offering innovative solutions after two decades in power.

A notable promise from Kumar includes free electricity – countering the opposition's pledge of 200 units – by offering 125 units free to consumers. For further empowerment in rural areas, over 10,000 'Vikas Mitras' will receive Rs 25,000 each for tablets to aid in disseminating government schemes effectively.

In response, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has lauded Nitish Kumar as a visionary. Citing infrastructural growth and corruption-free governance, Prasad emphasized the CM's long-term commitment, specifically mentioning plans for creating one crore jobs. The opposition, however, argues it's time for ideological change with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav poised as an alternative leader.